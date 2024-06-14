Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 45,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 217,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 21,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

