Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.79. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2,600,038 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

