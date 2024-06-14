Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.66

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 26919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after buying an additional 2,480,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

