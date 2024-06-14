Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.55

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.55 and last traded at C$51.49, with a volume of 51089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.35.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.