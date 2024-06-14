PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PENN. Barclays dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

PENN stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 3,869,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,990. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

