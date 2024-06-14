Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Perion Network Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

