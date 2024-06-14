Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up to $15.18

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.53. Permian Resources shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 671,692 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 4.26.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 88.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.