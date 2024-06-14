Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,959.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATX remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,139. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

