Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor Acquires 100,000 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATX remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,139. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

