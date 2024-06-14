Peter Cirulis Acquires 6,141 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MREGet Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,734. The firm has a market cap of C$887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MREGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

