Peter Cirulis Acquires 6,141 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,734. The firm has a market cap of C$887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Further Reading

