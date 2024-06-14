Peter McGrath Buys 529,917 Shares of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath bought 529,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,324.94 ($21,407.24).
Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Peter McGrath purchased 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$48,515.23 ($32,129.29).
Comms Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.
About Comms Group
Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.
