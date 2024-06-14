Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.03. 209,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

