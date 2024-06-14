Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period.

Shares of PBFS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,819. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

