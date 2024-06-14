Piper Sandler Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $47.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,352. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. PBF Energy has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,882,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,395,163.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,882,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,395,163.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 342,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,548,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

