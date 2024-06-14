Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells £8,974.78 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £8,974.78 ($11,428.47).

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.20 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.49.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Articles

