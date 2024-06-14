ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.62

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1066713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

