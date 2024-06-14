ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 341.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.46. 436,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

