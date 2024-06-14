ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.84

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.84, but opened at $40.10. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 789,555 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

