ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.26

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 922601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.