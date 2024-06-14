Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of PB opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
