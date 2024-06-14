Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $64,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $11,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $422.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

