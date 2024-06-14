Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $67,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $226.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.