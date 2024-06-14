Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $257.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $257,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 415.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPM opened at $193.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $555.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

