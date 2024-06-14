Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $95.50 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $95,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

