Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Motorola Solutions, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $376.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.36. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $381.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

