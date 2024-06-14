Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Issued By Zacks Research

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.17 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $842.83 million, a P/E ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

