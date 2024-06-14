Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issued By Zacks Research

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $124.04 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

