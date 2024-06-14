Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of EVER opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,146 shares of company stock worth $3,346,783. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

