Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CPI Card Group Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMTS. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PMTS opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

