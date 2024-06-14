Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RRC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 302,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

