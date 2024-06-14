Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

