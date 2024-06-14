Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

