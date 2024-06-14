Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $23.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $567.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.86 and its 200 day moving average is $549.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

