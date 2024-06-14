Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Boosted by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

