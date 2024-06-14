Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Cut by Analyst

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

