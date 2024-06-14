Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

