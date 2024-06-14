Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Zacks Research

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANF. Argus boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

ANF stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $32,897,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

