Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.9 %

DOL opened at C$121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$119.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.64. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.