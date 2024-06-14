Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,166 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
