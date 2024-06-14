Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,166 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.