Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Increased by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,865.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,146 shares of company stock worth $3,346,783. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

