Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

