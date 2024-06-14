Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STLD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

