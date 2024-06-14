Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.