Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted by Analyst

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. Palomar has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $89.22.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,770. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

