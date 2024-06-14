Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Torrid Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

