QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Decreased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $217.81 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
