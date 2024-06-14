Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 56789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.