QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.00

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 153436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

