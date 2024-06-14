R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.40. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 437,695 shares.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

