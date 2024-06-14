RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.83. 173,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 509,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Specifically, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,207 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,617,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $20,273,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

