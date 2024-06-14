Raymond James Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after buying an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after purchasing an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,675,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,655,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,483,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,421,000 after buying an additional 94,011 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

